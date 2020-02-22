9

15

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127's official Twitter account gets hacked by white hat hackers

AKP STAFF

White hat hackers issued a warning toward NCT 127 (or rather, SM Entertainment).

Just a few minutes ago, the following message was posted on the NCT 127 official Twitter account. Following the website merely says that they change no account information, and that their hacking is just to remind people to be more careful about their account security (and of course, also to advertise their services.) OurMine has hacked accounts of various people such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sundair Pichai (Google CEO), Jack Dorsey (Twitter founder), John Hanke (Pokemon GO creator), and much more.

At the time of writing, the tweet has yet to be deleted. Hopefully SM Entertainment also changed their password!

  1. NCT
  2. NCT 127
6 9,080 Share 38% Upvoted

4

jinspenguin11 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

no we will not trend ncthack wtf is wrong wit you

Share

1

cupidkyumi981 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They compromise security to advertise their own security services... Talk about irony.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TREASURE
TREASURE's Jeongwoo teases his upcoming cover
18 minutes ago   1   200

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND