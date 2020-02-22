NCT 127's official Twitter account gets hacked by white hat hackers

White hat hackers issued a warning toward NCT 127 (or rather, SM Entertainment).

Just a few minutes ago, the following message was posted on the NCT 127 official Twitter account. Following the website merely says that they change no account information, and that their hacking is just to remind people to be more careful about their account security (and of course, also to advertise their services.) OurMine has hacked accounts of various people such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sundair Pichai (Google CEO), Jack Dorsey (Twitter founder), John Hanke (Pokemon GO creator), and much more.

At the time of writing, the tweet has yet to be deleted. Hopefully SM Entertainment also changed their password!



