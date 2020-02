TREASURE's Jeongwoo will be uploading a cover soon.

There's no information on what or who he covered, but it looks llike the video will be released at noon on February 26th. The boys have released a teaser poster for his cover video. The TREASURE boys have been releasing various covers recently, including Bang Ye Dam's cover, as well as Hyunsuk and Doyoung's dance cover.

Are you excited for Jeongwoo's upcoming cover video?