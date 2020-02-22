IZ*ONE's Eunbi to take hiatus after 'Inkigayo' due to health concerns

IZ*ONE's Eunbi will be taking a hiatus due to health concerns.



'Produce 48' project group IZ*ONE recently made their long-awaited comeback with "Fiesta" despite facing the show's vote-rigging controversy, but it looks like Eunbi won't be able to join them for the rest of their promotions.



On February 22, Off the Record Entertainment announced that she'll be taking a hiatus after the upcoming episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo', stating, "Eunbi's desire to continue with the schedule was strong, but following the opinion of the medical team that she needs to rest, she'll focus on recovering from her condition by taking a rest after SBS's 'Inkigayo'."



The label continued, "We ask for your understanding as it was decided Eunbi will be absent from the fan sign event happening at 8PM the next day."



Hopefully, Eunbi recovers soon!