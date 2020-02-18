Six years after her retirement, Ice Skating Queen Kim Yuna is utter perfection in a photoshoot for New Balance

Retired figure skater Kim Yuna showed that she's still got her Olympic level physique.

She participated in a photoshoot for New Balance that was released on February 17th. The Olympic Gold Medalist is the picture of fit as she takes on a number of athletic poses that highlight her strength.

Since her retirement in 2014, Kim Yuna has been promoting through commercials and CFs. She became a model for New Balance in 2016 and is slated to continue acting as the brand's representative until 2022.

Check out more pictures of Kim Yuna below!