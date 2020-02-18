20

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Six years after her retirement, Ice Skating Queen Kim Yuna is utter perfection in a photoshoot for New Balance

AKP STAFF

Retired figure skater Kim Yuna showed that she's still got her Olympic level physique.

She participated in a photoshoot for New Balance that was released on February 17th. The Olympic Gold Medalist is the picture of fit as she takes on a number of athletic poses that highlight her strength. 

Since her retirement in 2014, Kim Yuna has been promoting through commercials and CFs. She became a model for New Balance in 2016 and is slated to continue acting as the brand's representative until 2022. 

Check out more pictures of Kim Yuna below!

  1. misc.
6 4,398 Share 87% Upvoted

2

AnonymousInsider372 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

I imagine like any other profession you don’t just stop after retirement. She looks great!

Share

1

kykry120 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Beautiful body 👏👏👏👏👏

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
14 hours ago   14   16,672
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE - Fiesta - all members MPD FanCams
12 hours ago   1   878

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND