LOONA has dropped 3 choreography videos!

The videos for "Hi High", "Butterfly", and "So What" were released as part of 'V Live's 'MULTI/VERSE' series. Fans were also excited to see the white bird, which is HaSeul's symbol, as well as her name featured at the ending credits.

Hopefully HaSeul will be able to join the group soon. She is currently taking a break from promotions due to her anxiety disorder.