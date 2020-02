VICTON is kicking off their 7-member group promotions.

The magazine 'The Star' asked for fans to ask questions for the 7-member group for their March issue, revealing the group's first official promotions as a 7-member group after Seungwoo rejoined the group. Byungchan also posted a photo with Seungwoo recently after they were largely avoiding posting photos together.

VICTON will be coming back in March as the full 7-member group.