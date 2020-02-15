Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi and CSJH The Grace's Sunday show off their wholesome friendship

Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi and CSJH The Grace's Sunday showed off their wholesome friendship.



On February 15, Sunday updated her Instagram with two posts. The first one reads, "Redvels are coming today <3 #my best students #lovely dongsaengs #thoughtful gifts". The second post says, "Charlie's Angels <3". You can see three gorgeous and talented women are getting along in the second post. Later, Sunday posted her Instastory thanking Irene and Seulgi for their gifts. In a caption, she wrote, "Joohyuni Seulgi Thank you"

Fans are loving this wholesome sunbae-hoobae friendship, sharing a meal and gifting each other. Check out Sunday's posts below!