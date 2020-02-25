VICTON's Seungsik reveals 'Continuous' moving teaser poster

VICTON's Seungsik is next in the group's 'Continuous' teasers!



Seungsik continues the mysterious, dark vibe for VICTON's sixth mini album, looking stunning with purple hair and an all-black outfit. VICTON's new mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.



Check out Seungsik's moving poster above and his teaser image below. What do you think of VICTON's concept so far?





