Japanese/Korean gag-idol group KOKOON under fire for their unflattering portrayal of Koreans in a sketch about idol groups

Japanese/Korean gag-idol group KOKOON is under controversy after performing a skit on a Japanese show that many netizens feel is disparaging towards Koreans.

The video became popular after being posted on a community forum site.

The concept for the sketch was a Korean idol boy group. One of the Korean KOKOON members, Kim Tae Kil, stated that his nickname was the "Korean". The sketch also portrayed his character as having poor Japanese speaking skills with a heavy Korean accent and had a line in which he states that the thing he wants to do the most when they became famous is "have an apology press conference". In addition, the script included a line that stated that his favorite actress was a Japanese porn star.

Many netizens had an issue with the disparaging portrayal of the Korean member in the sketch, stating:





"Does he have no pride as a Korean?"

"Pandering to the Japanese."

"How stupid."



