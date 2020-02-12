9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Japanese/Korean gag-idol group KOKOON under fire for their unflattering portrayal of Koreans in a sketch about idol groups

Japanese/Korean gag-idol group KOKOON is under controversy after performing a skit on a Japanese show that many netizens feel is disparaging towards Koreans. 

The video became popular after being posted on a community forum site. 

The concept for the sketch was a Korean idol boy group. One of the Korean KOKOON members, Kim Tae Kil, stated that his nickname was the "Korean". The sketch also portrayed his character as having poor Japanese speaking skills with a heavy Korean accent and had a line in which he states that the thing he wants to do the most when they became famous is "have an apology press conference". In addition, the script included a line that stated that his favorite actress was a Japanese porn star. 

Many netizens had an issue with the disparaging portrayal of the Korean member in the sketch, stating: 


"Does he have no pride as a Korean?"

"Pandering to the Japanese."

"How stupid."


What do you think?

Ohboy698,061 pts 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

"having poor Japanese speaking skills with a heavy Korean accent" WHERE IS THE LIE THO. 😂 You can even hear their accents when they sing, that's why there are very few Korean idols I can listen to sing in Japanese, most of them butcher the sounds.

The "apology press conference" killed me.

2

kookiekartoonist11 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

i'm sorry its funny esp given recent events

between this, the "you cant kiss your kids" scandal, "ellen needs to take parasite director ultra seriously," and the outrage over hongseok's bare midriff I dont even know what to say

