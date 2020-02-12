Sam Hammington shuts down shamers who criticized his Instagram video with his children

Entertainer Sam Hammington clapped back at parent shaming comments made on a video he uploaded to Instagram with his two sons William and Bentley.

On February 11th, Sam was seen eating Valentine's Day chocolate with his sons and showing affection to them by kissing them. However, some netizens made comments regarding this stating:

"Don't kiss the children on the mouth. They have weak immune systems. Kids really hate adults' sticky saliva and smell."

"Foreigners don't usually kiss their children on the mouth."

Other comments were filled with profanity and negativity but many netizens also came to Sam's defense as well. Sam simply shut down the comments by civilly stating: "I'll do what I see fit."

Sam and his children are regular cast members of 'Superman is Back'.