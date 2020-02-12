14

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sam Hammington shuts down shamers who criticized his Instagram video with his children

AKP STAFF

Entertainer Sam Hammington clapped back at parent shaming comments made on a video he uploaded to Instagram with his two sons William and Bentley

On February 11th, Sam was seen eating Valentine's Day chocolate with his sons and showing affection to them by kissing them. However, some netizens made comments regarding this stating: 

"Don't kiss the children on the mouth. They have weak immune systems. Kids really hate adults' sticky saliva and smell."

"Foreigners don't usually kiss their children on the mouth."

Other comments were filled with profanity and negativity but many netizens also came to Sam's defense as well. Sam simply shut down the comments by civilly stating: "I'll do what I see fit."  

Sam and his children are regular cast members of 'Superman is Back'

  1. Sam Hammington
13 6,795 Share 74% Upvoted

10

imnotkookieswife89 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I cant believe they said all of that over those tiny pecks

the whole "kids hate adults stinky saliva" thing is so hilarious. thats how adults think. i've never heard/seen a kid complain about anyone's breath or lips

Share

7

amu_jane2,789 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

The negative idiot parents who think they're the experts on raising their kids needs to stop they're annoying and need to grow a pear

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, f(x), iKON, INFINITE, MONSTA X, UNIQ, VICTON, VIXX, X1, 2NE1
The Idol Rappers Who Have Gorgeous Vocals
3 hours ago   12   3,666
EXO, f(x), iKON, INFINITE, MONSTA X, UNIQ, VICTON, VIXX, X1, 2NE1
The Idol Rappers Who Have Gorgeous Vocals
3 hours ago   12   3,666
JYP Nizi Project; All finalized contestants
6 hours ago   6   3,641

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND