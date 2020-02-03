7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

IU to release a song for 'Crash Landing On You' OST, marking her first drama OST in 9 years

Chart queen IU will be part of the OST for popular tvN drama 'Crash Landing On You'

Reports on February 3 stated that IU would be participating in the soundtrack, making it her first drama OST participation in 9 years since singing for the drama 'The Best Love'

It was reported that IU agreed to do an OST for the drama due to her relationship with 'Crash Lading on You' screenwriter Park Ji Eun. IU was a main cast member in the 2015 KBS drama 'The Producers,' which was also written by Park Ji Eun.

