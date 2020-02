BTS has broken another record, but this one took nearly 3 years.

The group has surpassed Justin Bieber's all-time record for most weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart!



BTS breaks the all-time record for most weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart, surpassing Justin Bieber (164 weeks). pic.twitter.com/t4TJMw6JJ2 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) February 2, 2020

Justin Bieber held the record with 164 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Social 50 chart, but BTS has finally surpassed Justin as they are now 165 weeks at #1.

Congratulations to BTS!