INFINITE's Sunggyu concludes first solo concert following military discharge

On 9 Feburary, INFINITE's Sunggyu concluded his first solo concert "SHINE ENCORE" that was held over 3 days at the SK Handball Stadium.

This is Sunggyu's first concert following his military discharge on 8 January this year. Despite his 18 month hiatus away in the military, "SHINE ENCORE" managed to sell out 12,000 seats within minutes.

During the concert, he shared some interesting moments he had during his time serving military.

He mentioned “Shinheung Military Academy” and “Return” (lit. translation), army created musicals that he starred in, alongside with his fellow member Sungyeol, during his time in the military.

When he realized that he was talking too much about military, he jokingly said, “It’s been almost a month since I was discharged. I tried not to talk about the military as much as I could but all I have been doing is talk about military.”. He also adds that “Everyone had a hard time (in the military). Which is why we talk so much about our success stories.”

During the concert he also performed one of INFINITE’s songs “Clock”, expressing his hopes that all the members can serve the military safely and come together to sing this song again. He then concluded saying “Thank you to our members and all of you (fans). Since we have been together for along time, lets make fun memories together until our 20th and 30th anniversary.”

In light of the recent novel Coronavirus epidemic, Sunggyu also thoughtfully reassure fans that “(they) don’t have to yell too hard, so I hope everyone wears a mask and watch this (concert) safely.”

Safety measures were also taken by the staff during this concert. Fans were required to use hand sanitizers and had their body temperature measured right before entering the concert. Quarantine measures were also closely abided by in the concert hall, with all the spectators wearing mask while watching the performance.