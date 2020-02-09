173

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Crayon Pop’s Gummi announces marriage to a businessman

On 9 February, Crayon Pop’s Gummi announced the news of her wedding.

Gummi posted on her fancafe stating, “I will be becoming the wife of a man on the 23rd. I am also preparing to be a mother of a child soon. As a long time friend and lover, he is someone who has been standing by me for a long time."

Bridal shop Rosa Sposa also confirmed that “Gummi will be getting married to same-age businessman in Seoul on 23 Februrary.

Gummi looks graceful and gorgeous in the wedding pictures unveiled. Take a look at some of the pictures below!


We wish her a blissful and happy marriage.

amu_jane2,738 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

She looks like a beautiful angel in a wedding dress and I'm sooooooo happy for her

jinkiswife146 pts 20 hours ago
20 hours ago

I'm so happy for her! But she's like the 4th person to announce their wedding AFTER getting pregnant. Why do idols not marry before planning for a baby?

