Crayon Pop’s Gummi announces marriage to a businessman

On 9 February, Crayon Pop’s Gummi announced the news of her wedding.



Gummi posted on her fancafe stating, “I will be becoming the wife of a man on the 23rd. I am also preparing to be a mother of a child soon. As a long time friend and lover, he is someone who has been standing by me for a long time."

Bridal shop Rosa Sposa also confirmed that “Gummi will be getting married to same-age businessman in Seoul on 23 Februrary.”

Gummi looks graceful and gorgeous in the wedding pictures unveiled. Take a look at some of the pictures below!



We wish her a blissful and happy marriage.