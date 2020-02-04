HINAPIA's Minkyeung cries while talking about PRISTIN's disbandment

HINAPIA's Minkyeong shed tears as she talked about the aftermath of PRISTIN's disbandment.

She appeared on the February 4th broadcast of 'Video Star' where she emotionally recounted the hardships she went through after her former group's unexpected disbandment in 2019. Host Park Narae revealed that Minkyeong personally recruited the members and found their new agency herself. She stated that although PRISTIN had high hopes at the beginning, she felt like she lost everything and that she "hated being awake and only wanted to sleep" when the group disbanded.

We wish HINAPIA the best of luck as they continue their promotions. Check out the interview clip below.