Idols who will be discharged from the military this year

2020 is an exciting year for many K-Pop fans. This year, many male idols will be making much-anticipated returns from the military. Fans can’t wait for the members to bring back their talents to the industry. Check out these idols who will be discharged sometime this year.
February 28 - 2PM’s Wooyoung
March 24 - Jo Kwon
April 7 - BtoB’s Eunkwang
April 10 - HIGHLIGHT’s Doojoon
July 20 - SHINee’s Onew
August 21 - BtoB’s Changsub
August 30 - HIGHLIGHT’s Yoseob
September 12 - BtoB’s Minhyuk
October 7 - SHINee’s Key and VIXX’s N
October 27 - INFINITE’s Sungyeol
November 15 - SHINee’s Minho, INFINITE’s Dongwoo
November 18 - HIGHLIGHT’s Gikwang
December 6 - EXO’s Xiumin
December 8 - HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon
December 13 - Yoon Ji Sung
