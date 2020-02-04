15

Idols who will be discharged from the military this year

2020 is an exciting year for many K-Pop fans. This year, many male idols will be making much-anticipated returns from the military. Fans can’t wait for the members to bring back their talents to the industry. Check out these idols who will be discharged sometime this year.

February 28 - 2PM’s Wooyoung


March 24 - Jo Kwon


April 7 - BtoB’s Eunkwang

April 10 - HIGHLIGHT’s Doojoon

July 20 - SHINee’s Onew


August 21 - BtoB’s Changsub

August 30 - HIGHLIGHT’s Yoseob

September 12 - BtoB’s Minhyuk

October 7 - SHINee’s Key and VIXX’s N



October 27 - INFINITE’s Sungyeol

November 15 - SHINee’s Minho, INFINITE’s Dongwoo



November 18 - HIGHLIGHT’s Gikwang

December 6 - EXO’s Xiumin


December 8 - HIGHLIGHT’s Dongwoon

December 13 - Yoon Ji Sung


Anti_Delulus64 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

I smell a HIGHLIGHT and SHINee comebacks

claral330 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

I dindn't even knew some of them were already in the army. It seems Btob and shinee are back in business...

