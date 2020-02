Han Seung Woo is gearing up for his solo fan meeting.

As announced, this VICTON member, who temporarily participated in the activities of now-disbanded X1, has sold out all the tickets to his first fan meeting. Entitled 'Joy-Anger-Sorrow-Happiness' (the four emotions), this event will take place at Kyunghee University on February 8 KST.



On February 3, the 'Joy' version of the poster was revealed

