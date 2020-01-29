10

Han Seung Woo to return to promoting with VICTON after X1's disbandment

Han Seung Woo has returned to promoting with VICTON after X1's disbandment.

On January 29, VICTON's agency Play M Entertainment announced Han Seung Woo is currently preparing a fan meeting for fans, and he'll be included in VICTON's upcoming comeback album this March.

The label stated, "Han Seung Woo is preparing a fan meeting to meet all the fans who've been supporting him all this time and to repay the love that fans have given him. After the fan meeting, Han Seung Woo is planning to continue activities as VICTON as scheduled. VICTON are currently aiming to release an album in March."

Stay tuned for updates on Han Seung Woo and VICTON.

At least he has a backup plan and a group to go back to. Others not so lucky

