Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VICTON/X1's Seungwoo sells out tickets to his first solo fanmeet in under a minute

Seungwoo has sold out all the tickets to his first solo fanmeet.


Before he rejoins VICTON, Seungwoo will be holding his solo fanmeet on February 8th. Tickets went on sale on the 31st at 8PM KST, and all the tickets were completely sold out in under a minute. His label revealed, "We were asked a lot of questions even before the sales started, and there was a lot of competition. All the tickets were sold out as soon as the tickets opened."

After his fanmeet, Seungwoo will be rejoining VICTON for their comeback in March.

HPDANM687 pts 38 minutes ago
I want to come toooooooo.....My only hope rn is KCon😥

wizone4life190 pts 1 hour ago
great!

