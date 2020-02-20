Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for February 9 to February 15

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from February 9 to February 15 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 48,370,185 Points

2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 34,855,766 Points

3. Crush - "Let Us Go" - 32,365,506 Points

4. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 28,013,599 Points

5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 25,541,670 Points

6. IU - "Blueming" - 24,820,404 Points

7. Noel - "Late Night" - 22,001,495 Points

8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 20,800,655 Points

9. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 19,583,797 Points

10. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 18,293,635 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. The Boyz - 'REVEAL'

2. Moon Byul - 'Dark Side of the Moon'

3. PENTAGON - 'UNIVERSE _ THE BLACK HALL'

4. Rocket Punch - 'RED PUNCH'



5. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer'



6. TWICE - 'FANCY YOU'



7. TWICE - 'Summer Nights'



8. GFriend - '回_LABYRINTH'



9. iKON - 'i DECIDE'



10. KARD - 'RED MOON'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Changmo - "METEOR"

10. V.O.S - "Again"



Source: Gaon

