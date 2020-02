BTS's Jimin and V are trending worldwide after fans excitedly discovered that the two idols would be on a track together titled "Friends".

Big Hit Entertainment released a press release on February 20 about BTS's upcoming 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' album. Besides the V x Jimin track, the press release also revealed the other solo's and units on the upcoming album.

Exciting news: According to a new press release, #MOTS7 will feature new #BTS units and solos: 🌟

Ugh! - Rap line

00:00 - Vocal line

Friends - Vmin

Respect - Namgi

Filter - Jimin

My Time - Jungkook

Inner Child - Tae

Moon - Jin — Natalie Morin (@nbmorin) February 20, 2020





#Vmin is now trending #1 worldwide as fans excitedly buzz about the upcoming track. Are you excited for the release?