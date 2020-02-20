[Exclusive Interview] Songwriter Ellis Miah Shares His Involvement with BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7'

Since Big Hit Entertainment announced the official comeback of BTS, ARMY worldwide have gone ballistic with anticipation for the newest album, Map of the Soul: 7. With BTS highly-anticipated release right around the corner, allkpop is excited to share an exclusive chat with Ellis Miah, an ultra-talented New York songwriter who had the chance to serve as a co-writer to Track 14: “Inner Child”.

For those who are unfamiliar with Ellis, he has written, produced, and remixed music for a huge variety of Western superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Sia, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Loleatta Holloway, Yoko Ono, and Annie Lennox... just to name a few! The prolific work Ellis has helped to create has earned him 22 features on the Billboard charts. This jack-of-all-trades has also done work in front of the camera and microphone as an actor, host, and public speaker for music events like Musicians Institute and RuPaul’s DragCon.

allkpop had the chance to ask Ellis Miah a few questions about his involvement on the newest BTS album- keep reading for the interview below! WARNING: This interview contains a few spoilers about the upcoming release - read at your own discretion!



allkpop: You have an extremely eclectic and large collection of song credits under your belt, and it’s no surprise since you signed your first production deal at 11 years old. Tell us a little bit about being a co-writer with BTS newest release, 'Map of the Soul: 7'!





EM: On the upcoming 'Map Of The Soul: 7,' I partnered with Max and Matty of Arcades (a production duo), Ryan Lawrie (Kool Kid) who worked with BTS on the Persona album, along with my friend Adien Lewis who has had previous K-Pop credits. V, PDogg and RM had a clear vision for the song and it was truly a transglobal process, passing ideas back and forth from Seoul to London to LA! "Inner Child" on the Map Of The Soul: 7 is my first time working with K-Pop artists!





akp: You said this was your first time working with K-Pop artists- are there any aspects of your collaboration that feel different when working with K-Pop artists?

EM: I really enjoy collaborating. The process of musicians creating is pretty universal - everyone adding to the canvas made for a great song.





akp: Songwriters are brought in to help create songs, but not many fans understand just how the collaboration process actually works! Share a little about the process of how "Inner Child" came to be.

EM: Every project and song is different. With this song (Inner Child), BTS and their team had a very solid vision. They work with writers and producers that share that vision. We are so thankful we were chosen to be part of that team!













akp: Can you explain how production worked on “Inner Child”? Given you are LA-based and there are so many folks involved, how was the songwriting process?

EM: To create this song, it was truly transglobal. Ideas, beats, rhythms, and melodies bounced from Seoul to London to LA - and V, RM, and PDogg are so great to work with. For my part, I contributed melody and lyrics, along with the other top liners.



akp: With Map of the Soul: 7’s impending release less than 24 hours away, what can fans expect from "Inner Child"? Anything you can share with us about the song?

EM: Expect the unexpected! V delivers a vocal performance that will touch your heart and then have you on your feet singing along like you’re at a stadium concert. BTS mentioned at the Grammys that the sound of this album could be described as bigger and harder - they are 100% telling the truth!



BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7,' is available worldwide on Friday, February 21, 2020. Be sure to stream, listen, watch and support BTS on their most meteoric comeback to date!

Check out Ellis’ latest single, “It’s Yo Time” with Glovibes on Spotify and keep an eye out for his soon-to-be-released, “Send Me Some Love (The Jagg Remix)” on Sulfuric/Defected, coming soon!

