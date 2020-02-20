Director Bong Joon Ho + main cast of 'Parasite' attend luncheon with president Moon Jae In at the Blue House

On the afternoon of February 20, director Bong Joon Ho, actors Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Gyun, Jo Yeo Jung, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun, Jang Hye Jin, Jung Hyun Joon, as well as scriptwriter Han Jin Won, art director Lee Ha Joon, editing director Yang Jin Mo, and more attended a special luncheon hosted by South Korea's president Moon Jae In at the Blue House!

Before sitting down for the luncheon, president Moon Jae In and first lady Kim Jung Sook went around to greet the key figures behind the Oscar winning film 'Parasite' with warm handshakes. Right after shaking the president's hand, director Bong Joon Ho immediately introduced the president to child actor Jung Hyun Joon first, who played the role of Lee Sun Gyun's son Da Song in 'Parasite'. President Moon Jae In revealed, "My wife is a very big fan of 'Parasite'."

Next, president Moon Jae In praised 'Parasite's recent accomplishments at the '2020 Academy Awards', stating, "I want to sincerely congratulate the 'Parasite' team for breaking down the barrier that was the difficulty of a non-English film nominated at the 'Academy Awards'. It was possible due to the fact that the film was excellent and director Bong Joon Ho's talents were recognized. The film has become a big source of pride and encouragement to our citizens during this alarming time where we are faced with the dangers of the Coronavirus."

Finally, president Moon Jae In promised, "The government will ensure that the nation's film industry sees significant growth through our support and provisions. However, there will be absolutely no interference in the art."







Also during this luncheon, the president, the first lady, and all of the guests present were served the dish known as 'Jjapaguri' from the movie, per the first lady's request.