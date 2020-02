'Parasite' actor Choi Woo Shik charmed fans with his cute actions at the Oscars.

The cast and crew of the acclaimed movie won some major awards including 'Best Picture' at the ceremony and although anticipations were high, Choi Woo Shik seemed to be the most nervous of them all! He was spotted cutely looking around while holding a nervous expression that charmed fans all around the world.

Congratulations again to the cast and crew of 'Parasite'!