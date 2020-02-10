12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Heechul reveals that he was cast in jTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' before his dating news came out

Heechul revealed that he was cast for jTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' before his dating news broke out.

On February 10, the idol star appeared on the premiere episode of the variety show alongside fellow MC's Shin Dong Yup and Yoo In Na. The show is about 14 foreign men and women where they talk about their views on love, international relationships, and marriage. The three MCs met panel members from all over the globe including Morocco, Spain, France, and more. 

Shin Dong Yup revealed that the panel members weren't allowed to date until the program was over and attention shifted towards Heechul, who bashfully stated: "I was cast for the program before the (dating) news came out. If the news came out before I was cast, I wouldn't have joined the program." 

Check out a clip from the show below!

Thebirth24 pts 32 minutes ago 1
Honestly, Heechul is trying to normalize him dating Momo, but some onces misunderstand this and throw hate smh. He's trying to make it normal so that people get used to it. If you hide the fact you date after making it public, is just akward. And genuinely think carefully, do you think he would do these if Momo told him no? Momo probably agreed with him so that them dating can be seen normal by people. Also if you compare this to Jihyo and Daniel then you are dumb. Daniel suffered depression and stayed away from media, he also debuted solo and received backlash in korea, obviously he wont start tlakign about jihyo here and then etc, the scenarios are different.

