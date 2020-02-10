Heechul reveals that he was cast in jTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' before his dating news came out

Heechul revealed that he was cast for jTBC's '7.7 Billion Love' before his dating news broke out.

On February 10, the idol star appeared on the premiere episode of the variety show alongside fellow MC's Shin Dong Yup and Yoo In Na. The show is about 14 foreign men and women where they talk about their views on love, international relationships, and marriage. The three MCs met panel members from all over the globe including Morocco, Spain, France, and more.

Shin Dong Yup revealed that the panel members weren't allowed to date until the program was over and attention shifted towards Heechul, who bashfully stated: "I was cast for the program before the (dating) news came out. If the news came out before I was cast, I wouldn't have joined the program."



