A Pink's Eunji under criticism for asking announcer Do Kyung Wan if he ever cheated on his wife

A Pink's Eunji is under criticism for asking announcer Do Kyung Wan if he ever had an affair.

Do Kyung Wan is happily married to trot singer Jang Yoon Jung and a regular on the child-rearing program ' Superman is Back.' On February 10th, Eunji had an opportunity to chat with the announcer for her radio program. During the discussion, the topic of people with long ring fingers was brought up and they discussed that there is a saying that people with long ring fingers are more likely to commit affairs.

When Do Kyung Wan stated that he had a long ring finger, Eunji asked: "I'm sure right now you have not but have you ever cheated in your life?" in which he replied "No. Cheating? How Dare You (awkward laughing)" in a flustered and confused manner.





Netizens were quick to criticize Eunji for her question, stating:

"Is she insane? Why would she ask that to a happily married man?"

"This question was too severe and not funny at all."

"There are a lot of times on-air when Eunji speaks without thinking."

What do you think?

