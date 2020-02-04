A reporter asks if TXT or ATEEZ will be BTS's successor, netizens say no one will

Many news outlets and netizens are keeping track of BTS's amazing success, and a reporter seems to be curious about who the supergroup's successors will be.

A recent article by a Hankyung reporter brought up the question under the headline "Who is BTS's successor?...TXT-ATEEZ" and surmised that TXT and ATEEZ were strong candidates to continue BTS's legacy in the K-pop industry. Both groups are noted to have incredible popularity overseas, especially in markets such as Southeast Asia, the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.



However, Korean netizens took to the comments to insist that there is no group that can parallel or match BTS, stating:



"No one can beat BTS. After many decades, I heard they were called The Beatles in the US."

"I don't think any group can be called their successors because they're so popular."

"BTS is so famous and achieved so much. I don't think anyone can be the successor to BTS. I heard that there aren't any kids in the US that don't know about BTS."



"The answer to who can succeed BTS is no one. When BTS calls it quits, that will be the saddest day."

What do you think?

