2PM's Wooyoung discharged from the military early due to coronavirus threats in Seoul's military base

On February 25, it was revealed that 2PM member Wooyoung has already been discharged from his mandatory military service duties, a few days earlier than his scheduled discharge date.

One representative from JYP Entertainment confirmed, "While Wooyoung was taking his final vacation during his mandatory service, he was ordered to be discharged rather than returning to his post for a few more days."

Back on February 20, media outlets reported that a new coronavirus case was discovered among one of the soldiers within Seoul's military base. As a result, the base decided to place temporary restrictions on the soldiers' vacations, public outings, as well as guest visits. As a result, Wooyoung was ordered to be discharged early, as he was already on vacation and outside of the restricted military base at the time.



Welcome back, Wooyoung!