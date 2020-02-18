4

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

18 South Korean pilgrims confirmed with Coronavirus + Israel bars tourists from South Korea over virus concerns

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

18 out of 77 Koreans who visited Israel for pilgrimage were confirmed with Coronavirus, and Israel is barring travelers from South Korea over virus concerns. 

On February 22, 18 South Korean pilgrims who toured Israel earlier in the month were tested positive for Coronavirus. Israeli and Palestinian authorities are urging anyone who may have come in contact with them to report and self-isolate. Further, the Israeli government barred Koreans and foreigners who traveled South Korea within 14 days from entering the country starting at 7:30 PM on February 22 in local time. 

The South Korean authority has ordered religious authorities to rigorously track their believers.  

  1. misc.
0 1,940 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND