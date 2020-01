Former Wonder Girls' member Yubin showed support for Girls' Generation's Taeyeon at her solo concert, 'The Unseen' concert.





On January 18, Yubin shared the photo above on her Instagram along with the caption, "I had a major crush on Taeyeon today <3" Netizens are loving this wholesome friendship.



In other news, Taeyeon's 'The Unseen' solo concert in Seoul ends on January 19 KST.