Girls' Generation's YoonA, Hyoyeon, Sunny, & Seohyun attend Taeyeon's solo concert together

Back on January 17, Girls' Generation members YoonA, Hyoyeon, Sunny, and Seohyun were seen attending fellow member Taeyeon's solo concert, 'The Unseen' at Seoul's SK Handball Arena!



YoonA wrote via her Instagram, "This is so niceee (heart). #TaengCon #BeenaWhile!" In addition to a loving photo together with all 5 Girls' Generation members present, YoonA also shared a warm photo of her and her members putting their S♡NE lightsticks together, cheering on Taeyeon.

Hyoyeon shared the same group photo via her Instagram and wrote, "'The Unseen'. TaengCon, my ears were blessed."

Finally, Seohyun affectionately wrote through her Instagram, "Our Taengoo unnie whom we are so proud of, you were the best again today. Seeing the unnies for the first time in a while, they're so familiar like we might have just seen one another yesterday but there's also another sense of yearning (In the end, I guess we can't live unless we see one another every now and then kekeke.)"

Meanwhile, Taeyeon will be greeting her fans during her Seoul solo concert 'The Unseen' from January 17-19.



