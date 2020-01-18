7

15

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

HyunA sharing Dawn just waking up in the morning sparks debate online

AKP STAFF

HyunA shared her boyfriend Dawn waking up in the morning, showing a candid down to earth moment of the idol star. 

HyunA and Dawn have been in a relationship for almost 4 years now, and fans were delighted to see their relationship still going strong. However, not everyone was happy with their display of affection. Some netizens commented it was inappropriate to publicly share something that alludes to a more private part of their relationship, and this sparked a debate over the public display of affection on social media.  

What do you think?

  1. Dawn (E'Dawn)
  2. HyunA
orafi188 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I love this couple. They are shaking up the attitudes in Korea.

Andrada23971,192 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

I can't understand why that would make people uncomfortable. Some people still have an incredibly conservative mentality..

BTS
BTS' new single Black Swan speaks of volume
24 hours ago   6   11,037

