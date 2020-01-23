TWICE's Nayeon covers up at Incheon airport

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

TWICE's Nayeon was spotted at the airport all covered up.

The popular idol appeared at Incheon Airport on January 23rd after returning from Honolulu, Hawaii to participate in a photoshoot. She covered her face with a mask and wore a wrap-around beanie.

Netizens have been commenting on her look saying:

"This is similar to WINNER Minho's airport look."

"She probably doesn't want to show her bare face."

"Since she has a stalker she has to come like this in the airport :("



"Nayeon's cute no matter what!"





What do you think of Nayeon's airport look?