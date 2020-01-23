16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

TWICE's Nayeon covers up at Incheon airport

TWICE's Nayeon was spotted at the airport all covered up.

The popular idol appeared at Incheon Airport on January 23rd after returning from Honolulu, Hawaii to participate in a photoshoot. She covered her face with a mask and wore a wrap-around beanie.

Netizens have been commenting on her look saying: 

"This is similar to WINNER Minho's airport look."

"She probably doesn't want to show her bare face."

"Since she has a stalker she has to come like this in the airport :("

"Nayeon's cute no matter what!"


What do you think of Nayeon's airport look?

allcomingupdubu105 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

It's cute- I just hope she's not hiding her face cuz of Josh cuz that would be really upsetting

Kunii7 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Prob cuz of the new virus that's spreading

