TWICE's Mina shares lovely updates on Instagram for Lunar New Year!

On January 25, TWICE's Mina surprised fans by sharing a series of lovely photos on Instagram!
The Instagram post simply read, "Everyone, I wish you good fortune this new year~", accompanied by a cute selca, an aegyo-filled backstage photo, an adorable puppy, and a moody beachside!
Since July of 2019, Mina has been on a temporary hiatus from promotions due to anxiety disorder symptoms. However, this coming February 1-2, Mina delighted fans by announcing that she plans on attending a fan event in Japan in light of TWICE's repackaged album release.
Afterward, Mina will continue to participate in TWICE's schedules based on her health conditions. Happy Lunar New Year, Mina!
Log in to comment