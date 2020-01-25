TWICE's Mina shares lovely updates on Instagram for Lunar New Year!

On January 25, TWICE's Mina surprised fans by sharing a series of lovely photos on Instagram!

The Instagram post simply read, "Everyone, I wish you good fortune this new year~", accompanied by a cute selca, an aegyo-filled backstage photo, an adorable puppy, and a moody beachside!

Since July of 2019, Mina has been on a temporary hiatus from promotions due to anxiety disorder symptoms. However, this coming February 1-2, Mina delighted fans by announcing that she plans on attending a fan event in Japan in light of TWICE's repackaged album release.

Afterward, Mina will continue to participate in TWICE's schedules based on her health conditions. Happy Lunar New Year, Mina!

