NCT's Jungwoo returns to Twitter for the first time in 5 months to greet fans on Lunar New Year

On January 25, NCT's Jungwoo greeted fans via NCT 127's official members' Twitter account, for the first time in approximately 5 months!

Jungwoo greeted fans in light of the Lunar New Year holidays in Korea, writing, "Everyone~ It's Jungwoo, finally back after such a long time! You're all doing well, right? I hope you all are happy and healthy this year!! I wish you all abundant luck this new year! ^^."

The idol has been on hiatus from promotions due to health issues since August of 2019, worrying fans. But earlier this week, SM Entertainment confirmed with media outlets that Jungwoo has recovered his healthy, and is currently preparing to make a comeback with the rest of his group NCT 127. 

Happy Lunar New Year, Jungwoo!

gookr177 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

glad to hear that jungwoo is on the mend!

