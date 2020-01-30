TWICE members spotted looking visibly uncomfortable when jokes regarding Momo's and Heechul's relationship were made at the 'Seoul Music Awards'

Netizens noticed that the TWICE members looked visibly uncomfortable and angry when jokes regarding Momo and Heechul's relationship were made at the 'Seoul Music Awards'.

Dongyup is teasing heechul saying he must be glad to see someone 👀😂. Then he was talking about super junior 😂.



Heechul said to see the members looking more cool... "i miss my members"



IM SOBBING AND LAUGHING AT THE SAME TIME. LET THE MAN LIVE!😂



Shin Dong Yup, who was hosting the awards alongside Heechul, made a comment stating that Heechul must be very happy to see someone at the event. Heechul looked visibly taken aback and managed to brush it aside, saying he was excited to see his fellow Super Junior members but netizens noticed that the TWICE members looked visibly uncomfortable and angry at the joke while Momo seemed to be on the verge of tears.

they looked so uncomfortable ... momo looks on the verge of tears at the end, tell me again they were “laughing” pic.twitter.com/HsFsYKBHHY — ☁️ (@stormymomo) January 30, 2020

