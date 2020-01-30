2

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

TWICE members spotted looking visibly uncomfortable when jokes regarding Momo's and Heechul's relationship were made at the 'Seoul Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

Netizens noticed that the TWICE members looked visibly uncomfortable and angry when jokes regarding Momo and Heechul's relationship were made at the 'Seoul Music Awards'. 

Shin Dong Yup, who was hosting the awards alongside Heechul, made a comment stating that Heechul must be very happy to see someone at the event. Heechul looked visibly taken aback and managed to brush it aside, saying he was excited to see his fellow Super Junior members but netizens noticed that the TWICE members looked visibly uncomfortable and angry at the joke while Momo seemed to be on the verge of tears.

What do you think? 

  1. TWICE
0 4,277 Share 50% Upvoted
Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
3 hours ago   10   9,168
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
4 hours ago   45   4,855
Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
3 hours ago   10   9,168
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
4 hours ago   45   4,855

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND