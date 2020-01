After wrapping up their brand new 'TREASURE Editorial vol.1' profile series, the rookie boy group members have released a lovely set of polaroids, full of aegyo!

From Haruto and Hyunsuk posing together, to Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Junghwan, the TREASURE boys show their goofiest sides, capturing fans' hearts.





