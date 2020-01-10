Team 'Handsome Tigers' thrown into their first basketball game against Seo Jang Hoon's middle school hoobaes

On January 10, SBS's new basketball variety program 'Handsome Tigers' premiered led by coach Seo Jang Hoon!

In 'Handsome Tigers', Seo Jang Hoon brings together a team of celebrities who, word on the street is, know how to shoot a few hoops. The former basketball player not only aims to produce his very own celebrity basketball team, but he hopes to train them up to the level of amateur league players!

Joining Seo Jang Hoon are actors Lee Sang Yoon, Seo Ji Suk, Kim Seung Hyun, Kang Kyung Joon, Lee Tae Sun, as well as Julien Kang, Shorry J, model Moon Soo In, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Yu Seon Ho, and the team's lovely manager, Red Velvet's Joy.

During this first episode of 'Handsome Tigers', the brand new celebrity basketball teammates showed up for their first ever practice, only to find out that they would be playing a full game in just 10 minutes! Furthermore, the team's first opponents were none other than Seo Jang Hoon's middle school basketball sunbaes from Hwi Moon Middle School.





At first, the 'Handsome Tigers' players were flustered going up against these talented, giant middle schoolers - some of them well over 190-200 cm. However, Julien Kang was able to act as a pillar of support for the team, overpowering the middle schoolers with his size. Next, model Moon Soo In surprised even coach Seo Jang Hoon with his game sense, scoring the most out of all the 'Handsome Tigers' players.

Toward the latter part of the second quarter and into the third, Seo Jang Hoon began to pick out which players would be making up the top 5 of 'Handsome Tigers' - Moon Soo In, Julien Kang, Lee Sang Yoon, Cha Eun Woo, and Yu Seon Ho.

Ultimately, the 'Handsome Tigers' lost the game, 66-88, but Seo Jang Hoon commented after the game, "Honestly, I just wanted to see what level you all are playing at right now, and you exceeded my expectations quiet a bit."

Starting next week, the 'Handsome Tigers' will be starting their official training for real! Make sure to catch the action on SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', airing every Fridays at 11:10 PM KST!