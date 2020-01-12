Super Junior unveils teaser images for 'Timeless'

Super Junior looks dapper in the teaser images for their upcoming 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless'.





'Timeless' will be the third installment of Super Junior's 9th full album package series, which started out with 'Time Slip' in October. Before, the group also released a special behind-the-scenes version album, 'Timeline' in November.



Earlier, it was also revealed that Super Junior's repackaged album comeback title track ‘2YA2YAO!’ will be composed by Block B's Zico, raising anticipation.



Super Junior's 'Timeless' is set for release on January 28 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!