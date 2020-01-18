BTOB's Sungjae drops lyric MVs for 'W.A.U' & 'Chicken'

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped lyric music videos for "W.A.U" and "Chicken"!



As previously reported, "W.A.U" is the title song, while "Chicken" is the accompanying track on Sungjae's '3X2=6 Part 2' release. The BTOB member's '3X2=6' project series will feature two song releases each month for three months, and hje previously released the songs "Yook" and "For Winter".



Check out Sungjae's "W.A.U" lyric MV above and the one for "Chicken" below!

