Stray Kids perform English version of 'Levanter' on 'Live with Ryan and Kelly'

Stray Kids has kicked off their North American promotions on January 27th starting with a live performance of their newest release "Levanter" on 'Live with Ryan and Kelly'.

The group also took some time to spend time with their fans and show their gratitude by explaining how much their fans mean to them. The boys are in America as they will kick off their "District 9: Unlock" World Tour on January 29 at the Hulu Theater in New York.

Check out their performance and interview clips below!

