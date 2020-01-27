16

Stray Kids perform English version of 'Levanter' on 'Live with Ryan and Kelly'

Stray Kids has kicked off their North American promotions on January 27th starting with a live performance of their newest release "Levanter" on 'Live with Ryan and Kelly'

The group also took some time to spend time with their fans and show their gratitude by explaining how much their fans mean to them. The boys are in America as they will kick off their "District 9: Unlock" World Tour on January 29 at the Hulu Theater in New York.

Check out their performance and interview clips below!

ProducerMinSuga731 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The performance was amazing but the treatment of the members was horrible. Kelly kissed Felix on the cheek without consent, Fans where forced on stage when they initially denied going on. Han has anxiety and they should have known better than to suddenly invite fans into stage even when they refused. They mocked their name as Stray Cats and Stray Children. The boys where so uncomfortable and it was so appalling to see. Shame on you Kelly and Ryan.

0

coco_puffs-580 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Hardcore, I would not be at all surprised if I saw them throwing darts next episode.

