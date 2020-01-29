Son Seung Yeon clarifies dating rumors about her and Eric Nam

Vocal diva Son Seung Yeon appeared on the January 29th broadcast of 'Radio Star' to address the previous dating rumors between her and Eric Nam!

Back in 2013, dating rumors sparked up between the two. It was stated the two first met through the radio show 'Songs of Hope At Noon' in February 2013 and became closer after finding out they had similar tastes in music and interests.

On 'Radio Star', the singer stated: "Eric, Baek Ah Yeon, and I hosted 'Songs of Hope At Noon' for over 2 years. We hadn't been able to meet outside of the work so we decided to watch 'Iron Man 3' and eat dinner. However, on the day of, Baek Ah Yeon flaked on us because she had a broadcast schedule come up. So Eric and I went to go see the movie together and ate dinner but the news started posting dating rumors."

She continued, stating: "Both of us were dumbfounded. We would have understood if we had actually liked each other and were dating so both our labels released statements denying the claims. The next day I told Baek Ah Yeon all this happened because she flaked on the hangout."





