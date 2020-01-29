Netizens impressed by 'Superman is Back' Anna's body just 2 weeks after giving birth

Netizens are impressed by a recent photo of Park Joo Ho's wife, Anna.

The Park family is quite famous for their long-standing appearance on the popular children raising show 'Superman is Back'. The couple recently welcomed another baby to the family whom are well known for their children Na Eun and Gunhoo. The family is currently on hiatus from the show as they take care of the new baby. Anna recently made an Instagram update showing her and the new baby and netizens were shocked by her slim figure a mere two weeks after her delivery date!

Netizen comments include:

"Is her body of someone who recently gave birth? Amazing."

"This is her third child too."

"This was my dream body after pregnancy."

Congratulations to the Park family!