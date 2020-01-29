30

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens impressed by 'Superman is Back' Anna's body just 2 weeks after giving birth

AKP STAFF

Netizens are impressed by a recent photo of Park Joo Ho's wife, Anna.

The Park family is quite famous for their long-standing appearance on the popular children raising show 'Superman is Back'. The couple recently welcomed another baby to the family whom are well known for their children Na Eun and Gunhoo. The family is currently on hiatus from the show as they take care of the new baby. Anna recently made an Instagram update showing her and the new baby and netizens were shocked by her slim figure a mere two weeks after her delivery date!

Netizen comments include: 

"Is her body of someone who recently gave birth? Amazing."

"This is her third child too."

"This was my dream body after pregnancy."

Congratulations to the Park family!

  1. misc.
3 63,205 Share 79% Upvoted

11

NCT_lt3419 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

after a 3rd baby?!?! damn she must have some good genes

Share

6

Apink_653 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I love them!!! She looks good!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
22 hours ago   13   8,899

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND