The Boyz have released a new batch of individual concept photos!

On January 27 KST, the boy group unveiled 11 photos dedicated to each member. Bathed in a reddish hue, the photos 'Reveal' another charismatic streak to their visuals! As the title of their new 1st studio album, 'Reveal' has been keeping fans excited with every new teaser.

Stay tuned for the the full release of the album on February 10!