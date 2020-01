Remember the ONEWE name mixup?

Well, now it's happened to The Boyz. A media outlet took a photo of The Boyz as they were leaving ICN, and then uploaded a photo listing a member as The Boyz J-Hope. It's most likely that he had mixed up Jacob for J-Hope, because the names are pronounced similarly.





However, even worse, the member wasn't even Jacob! It was of Eric. Here is the link to the original article, although it has now been edited to read 'The Boyz Eric'