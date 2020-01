SF9's streak with 'First Collection' is continuing!

The boys' title song "Good Guy" gave them their highest ranking on Melon 100 ever, and also is currently their longest streak on the charts. Now, just in time for Fantasy's 3rd anniversary (they were named exactly 3 years ago today on January 12th, 2017), all of the songs on their first ever album 'First Collection' has ranked within Melon 100.

Congratulations to SF9!