January 2

Boy group ONEWE hilariously takes matters into their own hands after a media outlet got their names wrong

Group ONEWE may be rookies, but they will not hesitate to fix errors regarding their names if necessary.

A media outlet recently got the group members mixed up while taking photos of them on January 2 at 'M! Countdown.' 

An Example: Putting a photo of Cya (Bass Guitar, Maknae) but they put Kanghyun in the headline along with the description of Main Vocal, Leader and the hashtag Dongmyeong

The media outlet mixed up four of the members in total. However, instead of waiting, the group took matters into their own hands the following day and fixed the errors themselves. On January 3, during the photo time at 'Music Bank,' the members wrote their names on their hands and waved to the cameras, making sure the media outlet wouldn't get their names wrong this time.

What do you think of this? 

Secretninja3122,501 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Lol glad they found a humorist way to "solve" the issue. Hopefully the media gets them correct this time.

