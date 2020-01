HERALD POP

Red Velvet's Seulgi made an apologetic entrance to a beauty brand event after being late.

Although most netizens would have bashed her for her tardiness, many couldn't help but find her apologetic stance adorable, stating:

"She really does look sorry lol."

"It's nice to seem someone with that attitude."

"I really feel like she's a good person at heart."





NEWSEN YOUTUBE

What do you think?