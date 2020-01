BTS' "Idol" has hit 600 million views.

The song, which was released in August 2018, hit the 600 million mark at 7:04 AM KST on the 12th. The song joins "DNA", "Fire", "Fake Love", "Boy With Luv", and "MIC Drop" on the list of MVs with over 600 million views.

Congratulations to BTS. You can check out the MV again below.