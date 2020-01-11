3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 11th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Hee made a comeback with "Carry On", ENOi returned with "Cheeky", ANS came back with "Say My Name", ATEEZ made a comeback with "Answer", VERIVERY returned with "Lay Back", SF9 came back with "Good Guy", VOISPER returned with "Keep Going", Jung Hyo Bin made a comeback with "Sometimes",and Dream Note made their comeback with "Wish".

As for the winners, Red Velvet, IU, and Changmo were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Psycho" that took the final win. Congrats to Red Velvet!

Other performers included MomolandB.O.YTSTDongkizNature12DAL, and Kim Na Hee.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Hee


==

COMEBACK: ENOi


==

COMEBACK: ANS


==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ


==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY


==

COMEBACK: SF9


==

COMEBACK: VOISPER


==

COMEBACK: Jung Hyo Bin


==

COMEBACK: Dream Note


===
Momoland


==

B.O.Y


==

TST


==

Dongkiz


==

Nature



==

12DAL


==

Kim Na Hee


===

  1. Red Velvet
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
0 727 Share 75% Upvoted
Baby V.O.X
Did New Kpop Fans ever hear of BABY VOX?
12 hours ago   9   2,152

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND